Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Up 10.9%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.12. Approximately 117,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 146,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $598.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $86,683.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at $49,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,147 shares of company stock worth $2,596,267. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $10,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,052,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

