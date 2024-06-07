Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,890,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405,165 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of Aflac worth $568,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $89.04. The stock had a trading volume of 158,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,444. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.11.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,128 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

