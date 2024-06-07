Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading 2% Higher

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. 152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 122,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.
The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Afya had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $162.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
