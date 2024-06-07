Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading 2% Higher

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. 152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 122,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Afya had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $162.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter worth $187,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Afya by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

