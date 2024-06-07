Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.33.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.47) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.