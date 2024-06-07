AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Trading Up 5.3%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $0.99. 168,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 109,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

AGM Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGM Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

