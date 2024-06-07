Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) were down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.19 and last traded at $65.26. Approximately 392,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,057,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.