Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Major Shareholder Sells 6,291 Shares

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 6,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $20,760.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,783,851 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,708.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aileron Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALRN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. 11,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALRN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aileron Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.34% of Aileron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.