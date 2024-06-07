Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 162.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,501 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $31,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.00. 3,462,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 72,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $12,186,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,303,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 72,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $12,186,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,303,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,213 shares of company stock worth $47,931,344. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.