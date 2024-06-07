Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.11

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and traded as low as $36.57. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 27,233 shares changing hands.

Ajinomoto Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

