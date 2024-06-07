Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.57. 196,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,093,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a current ratio of 30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of -0.31.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,865.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $319,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,356,000 after purchasing an additional 326,308 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,750,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,113,000 after purchasing an additional 162,820 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,652,000.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

