Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.56% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $39,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,416,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,630,000 after acquiring an additional 986,683 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,355,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,334,000 after acquiring an additional 619,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after acquiring an additional 380,025 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.33. The company had a trading volume of 348,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,742. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

