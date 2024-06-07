Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Paul Wilson III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00.

ALGT opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

