Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) versus Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Critical Contrast

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) and Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hitachi Construction Machinery and Allkem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hitachi Construction Machinery 6.69% 12.15% 5.30% Allkem N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Hitachi Construction Machinery has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allkem has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hitachi Construction Machinery 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allkem 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hitachi Construction Machinery and Allkem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hitachi Construction Machinery and Allkem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hitachi Construction Machinery $9.74 billion N/A $646.25 million $6.12 8.99 Allkem $1.21 billion N/A $441.71 million N/A N/A

Hitachi Construction Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than Allkem.

Summary

Hitachi Construction Machinery beats Allkem on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery



Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks. The company also provides ICT construction solutions; ConSite that monitors machines' operational status and alarms by sending monthly operational reports, as well as notifies emergency alarms; Fleet management system, which offers real-time monitoring of dump truck for optimizing vehicle operations; and autonomous haulage system for autonomous operation of mining dump trucks. In addition, it provides parts and services; used equipment under the PREMIUM USED brand; machinery rental services under the PREMIUM RENTAL and REC brand names; and parts remanufacturing services. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Taito, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd.

About Allkem



Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

