Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.59.

Get Allstate alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $163.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.38. Allstate has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allstate will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $4,312,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $52,042,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.