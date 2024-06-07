Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,765 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ally Financial worth $12,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,869,000. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,429,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,316,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,651 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,975,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,309,000 after acquiring an additional 795,754 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $38.49 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Compass Point upped their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

