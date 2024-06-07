Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.65 and last traded at $175.32. Approximately 5,812,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 29,293,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.79.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.7% during the third quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 62,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

