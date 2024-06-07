Alpine Investment Management Ltd Makes New $5.07 Million Investment in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. Frontier Communications Parent makes up about 1.0% of Alpine Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alpine Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Frontier Communications Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 101.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at $157,000.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. 1,089,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

