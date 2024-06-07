AMERCO Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:UHALB)

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

AMERCO Price Performance

Shares of UHALB traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.47. 139,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $68.29.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

