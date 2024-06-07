AMERCO Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:UHALB)

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.
AMERCO Price Performance
Shares of UHALB traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.47. 139,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $68.29.
About AMERCO
