American Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 36.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the third quarter worth $1,162,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 91.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 105,663 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 5.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 472,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $130,529.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,581. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $130,529.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681 and have sold 122,964 shares worth $2,080,030. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. 269,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,450. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAC. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

