American Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,036 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,096.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $11,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.07.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 2.1 %

CZR stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. 841,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,976. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.89. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

