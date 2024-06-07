American Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 2,664 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

American Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $75,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTAI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $81.68. 300,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,082. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $86.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.95.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

