American Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 413.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 3.4 %

BIPC traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 179,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,964. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $48.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

