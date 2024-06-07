American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,521,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 428.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,086,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,878,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,005,000 after acquiring an additional 65,038 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $162.87 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.32 and a twelve month high of $184.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

