American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $75.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.17. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

