American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,815,000 after buying an additional 2,286,119 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $168,519,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,103,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,407,000 after buying an additional 1,567,526 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Shares of EW opened at $87.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average of $82.87. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,469,601. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

