American International Group Inc. Sells 7,027 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after buying an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,052 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,749,000 after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,192,000 after purchasing an additional 532,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 670.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 282,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 245,405 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.08 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.