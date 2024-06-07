American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,104.13.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,764.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,936.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,834.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,303.93 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $34.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.