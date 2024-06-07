Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Ameriprise Financial worth $247,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AMP traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $428.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,156. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $442.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

