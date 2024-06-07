Amit Muni Sells 7,424 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Stock

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Amit Muni sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total transaction of C$107,981.34.

Shares of CIX traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 687,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,175. CI Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of C$12.51 and a 12 month high of C$17.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.01). CI Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of C$645.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$690.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.5167464 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price target on CI Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities upgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CI Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.56.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

