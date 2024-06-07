AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.01

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.01 and traded as high as $21.09. AMREP shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 11,820 shares traded.

AMREP Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $111.99 million, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.02.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

In related news, VP Adrienne Uleau sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $37,136.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,248.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AMREP news, VP Adrienne Uleau sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $37,136.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,248.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $71,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 343,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,132.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,463 shares of company stock worth $932,293 and have sold 5,366 shares worth $111,193. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of AMREP by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AMREP by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter valued at $2,529,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

