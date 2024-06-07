AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Down 3.8%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 248,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 485,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

AMTD Digital Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

