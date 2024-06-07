Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Lifted by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 385,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,827 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $77,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ADI traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.00. The stock had a trading volume of 890,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,880. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.14. The firm has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.