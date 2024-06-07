Analysts Set Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Target Price at $38.29

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 165.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1,045.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

