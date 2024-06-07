Analyzing GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) and The Competition

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare GEN Restaurant Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for GEN Restaurant Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 GEN Restaurant Group Competitors 552 4824 6300 321 2.53

Profitability

GEN Restaurant Group presently has a consensus price target of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 30.50%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 4.18%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 0.44% 2.32% 0.43% GEN Restaurant Group Competitors -8.92% -451.00% -5.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $187.91 million $8.41 million 58.89 GEN Restaurant Group Competitors $2.15 billion $247.82 million 30.54

GEN Restaurant Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. GEN Restaurant Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

