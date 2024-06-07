ANDY Trading 24% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ANDY)

ANDY (ANDY) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. ANDY has a total market cap of $243.50 million and $20.10 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANDY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ANDY has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ANDY

ANDY was first traded on March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc. ANDY’s official website is www.boysclubandy.com.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00027871 USD and is up 23.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $13,698,058.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

