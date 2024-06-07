Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,518,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,218,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,838 shares of company stock worth $11,220,064. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

