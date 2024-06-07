Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.03. The company had a trading volume of 436,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,295. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

