Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $264,806,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,198 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 40,319.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,020 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,079,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,490,000 after purchasing an additional 964,860 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.27. 2,908,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,440. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.01, a P/E/G ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $143.34.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $879,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,002,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,286,514.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $1,351,921.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,323 shares of company stock valued at $59,674,859 in the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

