Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 38,508 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,508 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 0.5% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VSGX traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $58.05. 372,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

