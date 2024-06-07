Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after buying an additional 2,719,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $223,373,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,573,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,208 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.22. 1,649,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,978. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average is $91.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

