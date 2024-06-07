Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys 64,092 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 484.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,326 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,092 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,679,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,738,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 605,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ford Motor by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,584 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. 20,485,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,419,676. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

