Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $13.87 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 54.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,792,000 after buying an additional 283,449 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 113.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 158,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,376,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,565,001. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.