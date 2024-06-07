Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 767.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,584 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.5% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 25.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $1,221,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 27.2% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 47,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,236,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,381,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,634,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,937,324. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

