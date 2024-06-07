Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.04. 529,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,659. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $353.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

