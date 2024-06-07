Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CFO Michael Catelani Acquires 6,250 Shares

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Catelani bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anixa Biosciences Price Performance

Anixa Biosciences stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. 124,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIX. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Anixa Biosciences

About Anixa Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.