Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CFO Michael Catelani Acquires 6,250 Shares

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Catelani bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Anixa Biosciences Price Performance
Anixa Biosciences stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. 124,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $5.13.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Anixa Biosciences
About Anixa Biosciences
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anixa Biosciences
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.