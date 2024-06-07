Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Annexon Price Performance

Annexon stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Annexon has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $544.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 78.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Annexon by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Annexon in the first quarter valued at $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annexon in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Annexon in the first quarter valued at $98,000.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

