Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 228,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,599,000 after buying an additional 50,008 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,497,000 after acquiring an additional 371,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,000. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.30 and a twelve month high of $119.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

