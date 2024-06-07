Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up about 2.7% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $52,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $112.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,816,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.35 and its 200 day moving average is $104.93. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.30 and a 1 year high of $119.55.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

View Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.