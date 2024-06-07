Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,483,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 548,934 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.14% of Applied Materials worth $1,537,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,514,814,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,724,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,514,000 after acquiring an additional 778,716 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,566,418,000 after purchasing an additional 682,098 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Applied Materials by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,140,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,029,000 after purchasing an additional 669,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,848,000 after purchasing an additional 570,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $222.10. 684,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,760,441. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.57 and a 200 day moving average of $185.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.04.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

