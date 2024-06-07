Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.26

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 1002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.12) by C$0.14. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.